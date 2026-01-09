Euro area unemployment down to 6.3%

The EU unemployment rate was 6.0% in November 2025, stable compared with October 2025 and up from 5.8% in November 2024. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Eurostat estimates that 13.225 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.937 million in the euro area, were unemployed in November 2025.

Compared with October 2025, unemployment decreased by 97 thousand in the EU and by 71 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with November 2024, unemployment increased by 416 thousand in the EU and by 253 thousand in the euro area.

