EU welcomes signing of Kyrgyzstan- Tajikistan border agreement

"This is an important moment and a significant step forward based on dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes. The agreement will strengthen the resilience and stability of Central Asia.

The European Union supports regional cooperation, a principle on which it is itself founded, and stands ready to support the implementation of the agreement, in line with its Strategy for Central Asia and the Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties between the EU and Central Asia," the statement reads.

The agreement on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed in Bishkek on March 13 by Presidents of the two countries Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The signing ceremony was held in Bishkek during Rahmon's state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, a ceremony was held to resume the work of two checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The presidents of the two countries took part in the ceremony via video link.

The border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was closed after an armed border conflict in May 2021.