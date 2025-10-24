EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    EU, Uzbekistan sign Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement

    18:43, 24 October 2025

    On October 24, a solemn signing ceremony of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the European Union took place in Brussels in the presence of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UzA reports.

    EU, Uzbekistan sign Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement
    Photo credit: UzA

    The document renews and significantly expands the legal framework for cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU, which until now has been based on the 1996 Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

    Negotiations on the draft of the new Agreement began in February 2019 and were completed in July 2022. The document was initialed on July 6, 2022, in Brussels.

    The Agreement consists of nine sections, 356 articles, and 14 annexes. It covers virtually all areas of bilateral relations and establishes a comprehensive legal framework to strengthen political dialogue and deepen cooperation across mutually beneficial spheres, with particular emphasis on trade and investment, sustainable development, science and education, innovation and high technology, environmental protection, and climate change.

    The signing of the Agreement marks the beginning of a new stage in relations between Uzbekistan and the European Union, elevating their multifaceted partnership to an unprecedented level.

    Earlier, it was reported Iran and Uzbekistan are stepping up efforts to expand trade, setting a goal to raise annual exchanges from around US$500 million to US$2 billion.

    World News Uzbekistan EU Central Asia Trade Investments Sustainable development Science Education Technology Climate change
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All