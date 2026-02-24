EU rejects higher U.S. tariffs after Supreme Court ruling

EU leaders over the weekend signaled that they expect the United States to uphold commitments made under a joint trade statement agreed last summer.

In a statement, the European Commission said it would safeguard the bloc’s interests and ensure fair treatment, predictability, and legal certainty for EU companies and exporters. It stressed that both sides should stand by the terms of their agreement.

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the deal in July, setting tariffs on European goods at 15%. The arrangement also included plans for the EU to purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy. The agreement reduced tensions after Trump had earlier threatened tariffs of up to 30% on EU imports.

The comments from Brussels came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down much of Trump’s expanded use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose broad tariffs. In a 6-3 decision, the justices ruled that the 1970s law did not authorize the sweeping measures applied to nearly all countries.

Following the ruling, Trump said he would raise a newly introduced global tariff to 15% and warned that countries seeking to challenge the decision could face higher duties.

The White House referred to Trump’s public remarks in which he said nations attempting to take advantage of the court’s decision would be met with increased tariffs.

“Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision … will be met with a much higher Tariff,” Trump wrote, adding: “BUYER BEWARE!!!”

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said countries need clarity regarding future trade relations with the United States.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by imposing broad tariffs under an emergency law.