EU pushes TikTok to rethink infinite scroll

In a statement the Commission said features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, push notifications and TikTok’s highly personalized recommendation system appear to encourage compulsive use. Investigators concluded that the company did not properly assess how these elements could affect users’ physical and mental wellbeing.

According to the Commission, TikTok’s design “rewards” users with a constant stream of new content, encouraging continuous scrolling and placing users in what experts describe as an autopilot mode. Scientific research reviewed during the probe suggests such mechanisms can weaken self-control and lead to compulsive behavior.

The Commission also said TikTok failed to take into account key warning signs of excessive use, including the amount of time minors spend on the app at night and how often users reopen it.

Regulators further argued that TikTok’s current safeguards are insufficient. Screen time management tools are easy to dismiss and create little interruption, while parental controls may require additional time and digital skills from parents, limiting their effectiveness.

At this stage, the Commission believes TikTok may need to alter the core design of its service. Proposed changes could include phasing out infinite scrolling, introducing effective screen time breaks, including overnight, and adjusting its recommendation system.

What’s next

The findings are preliminary and do not determine the final outcome of the investigation. TikTok now has the right to review the case file and respond in writing. The European Board for Digital Services will also be consulted.

If the Commission ultimately confirms its position, it could issue a non-compliance decision and impose a fine of up to 6 percent of TikTok’s total worldwide annual turnover, depending on the severity and duration of the breach.

