EU Parliament backs Bulgaria’s Eurozone entry from January 2026

In a decisive vote, 531 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) supported the move, with 69 voting against and 79 abstaining.

The adopted report confirmed that Bulgaria meets all the required criteria for euro adoption.

Once EU member states formally approve the decision, Bulgaria will become the 21st country to join the Euro area.

The last country to adopt the euro was Croatia, which joined in 2023.

"Today’s vote sends a clear signal: Bulgaria is ready to join the Euro area. All criteria have been met, and this step marks a key milestone towards Bulgaria’s full European integration, for the country and its citizens," said Eva Maydell, the Bulgarian MEP who served as rapporteur on the file, following the vote.

The European Parliament’s opinion will now be sent to Euro area member states, who are expected to give their final approval later today.

