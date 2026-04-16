EU launches digital age verification app

The European age verification app was announced in von der Leyen’s State of the Union address in 2025. Now, the Commission has stated that the app is ready and will soon be available for citizens to use.

It will allow users to confirm their age easily and free of charge when accessing online platforms, protecting children from harmful or illegal content.

“Raising children should be the responsibility of parents, not platforms,” said President von der Leyen.

The Commission emphasizes that the app will be user-friendly, comply with high privacy standards, be accessible on any device, and have open-source code so that EU partner countries can also adopt it.

Previously, Qazinform reported that the European Parliament backed a proposal to set a unified minimum age of 16 for minors to access social media without parental consent, highlighting the need for stronger online child protection.