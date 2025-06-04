EU grants strategic project status to Kazakhstan's Sarytogan graphite deposit

Granting this status means that the European Commission initiated the process of attracting investment for the development of Sarytogan deposit. Total capital expenditures are estimated from $62 million to $344 million.

The European Commission expressed readiness to support the Kazakh enterprise in concluding offtake contracts with European partners, which will ensure stable sale channels and will raise investment attractiveness of the project.

Given the importance of this decision, an official ceremony of granting the status was held as part of the AMM 2025 with the participation of mass media.

“The Sarytogan project is considered as a key element of strengthening industrial partnership between the European Union and Kazakhstan, as well as a part of pan-European strategy to ensure sustainable supply of critical materials for the European Union's green and digital transition,” the Ministry of Industry and Construction says.

Recall that Astana hosts the 15th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress, attended by 1,300 delegates from 20 countries.

Taking the floor, Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Iran Sharkhan said that Kazakhstan attracted KZT 420 billion tenge to its geological exploration sector.