EU gas supplies ready for winter despite lower storage levels

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) confirmed in its 2026-2027 Winter Supply Outlook, published on October 8, that the EU gas system has sufficient flexibility to meet demand this winter. The bloc’s infrastructure can accommodate higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports to compensate for lower storage levels.

However, ENTSOG stressed the importance of maintaining adequate storage levels throughout the winter to cope with cold spells later in the season and facilitate the refilling of storage facilities next summer.

The situation differs significantly from that of winter 2021-2022. The EU is now better prepared thanks to more diversified gas supplies, increased LNG import capacity and reduced gas demand.

LNG import volumes will largely depend on winter temperatures and their impact on gas demand. The decision whether to import LNG or withdraw gas from storage ultimately rests with market participants.

The European Commission also outlined the implementation of the REPowerEU Gas Regulation, focusing on preparations for the end of Russian long-term contracts for LNG imports from the beginning of 2027.

The Commission said it would continue to closely monitor gas storage levels, supply and prices throughout the winter in cooperation with EU member states and market participants.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the European Commission had approved €125.81 million in grants for three cross-border renewable energy projects in Germany, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.