EU foreign ministers to hold emergency conference
20:12, 1 March 2026
Foreign ministers of the European Union are set to hold an emergency conference, according to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Qazinform News Agency reports..
The meeting of the foreign ministers of 27 EU member states will begin via videoconference at 5:00 p.m. European time.
The agenda includes the situation around Iran and the formulation of a common European position on the crisis.
It should be also recalled, that on Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will convene an emergency meeting of the College of Commissioners, which brings together all 27 European commissioners.