According to the Council of the EU, the funding helps countries cut emissions and adapt to climate change.

The Council released the figures ahead of the COP31 UN climate conference. Türkiye’s Antalya will host the talks from November 9 to 20.

European Commission data show 48% of public funding supported adaptation or projects also addressing emissions. Grants accounted for 41% of the EU and its 27 member states’ public contribution.

Source: Council of the European Union

The public total included €4.3 billion from the EU budget, including the European Development Fund. Another €2.7 billion came from the European Investment Bank.

Public interventions helped attract the additional €9.3 billion in private finance. These included guarantees, syndicated loans, direct investments in companies and credit lines. The private total excludes public money used to mobilize those investments.

The Council said the figures reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to international climate finance. It highlighted developed countries’ collective goal of mobilizing $100 billion annually.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that human-induced warming caused over half of estimated heat-related deaths across 854 European cities.