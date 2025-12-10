EU clears Mars’ acquisition of Pringles maker Kellanova

The decision follows an in-depth Phase II review launched in June 2025, during which regulators examined whether integrating Kellanova’s flagship brands into Mars’ extensive portfolio - which includes Mars, Snickers, Ben’s Original, Airwaves, and Whiskas - would strengthen the company’s bargaining power in negotiations with retailers.

According to the Commission, both companies already hold notable market positions in several EU states, and the merger would place multiple product categories under one supplier. However, evidence did not support the view that Mars would gain significant leverage in price negotiations.

The Commission noted that Kellanova’s products tend to be long-shelf-life items often bought impulsively, reducing their potential influence in negotiations. It also found no strong consumer-loyalty link between the two companies’ brands that would encourage shoppers to change supermarkets if both were unavailable.

Investigators further rejected the so-called “basket effect,” finding insufficient proof that consumers would switch retailers for a full grocery shop if Mars and Kellanova products were missing - a scenario that could have pressured retailers to accept higher prices.

“We looked very carefully at this deal to make sure that Mars would not gain extra power over retailers - power that could lead, for example, to higher prices for shops and, ultimately, for consumers. Our review found no evidence that this risk exists, so we have decided to approve the acquisition. We will continue to make full use of our powers under the Merger Regulation to ensure that competition keeps food prices affordable,” said Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.

