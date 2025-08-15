EU calls on Israel to halt construction of E1 settlements

In a statement released on August 14, Kaja Kallas emphasizes that “if implemented, settlement construction in this area will permanently cut the geographical and territorial contiguity between occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank and sever the connection between the northern and southern West Bank.”

The EU reiterated its call on Israel to stop settlement construction.

“Israel’s settlement policy - including demolitions, forced transfers, evictions and confiscations of homes - must stop. … These unilateral decisions are fuelling an already tense situation on the ground and further eroding any possibility for peace,” the statement reads.

The EU believes that Israel must explore measures to protect the viability of a two-state solution.

Earliet it was reported that Israel's Security Cabinet approved plan to take over Gaza City.