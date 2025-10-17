EU asylum applications drop by 27 percent in July: Eurostat

According to data released by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), a total of 55,340 asylum applications were submitted in July 2025, down from 75,820 in the same month last year.

Italy received the highest number of applications, totalling 11,190, followed by Spain with 10,720, France with 10,005, and Germany with 8,285. These four countries together accounted for around 73 percent of all asylum applications across the European Union.

Earlier Kazinform reported how many asylum seekers and refugees were in Kazakhstan last year.