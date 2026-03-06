Etihad Airways to restart limited flight operations

The company said passengers who previously held bookings will be placed on these flights as soon as possible. New tickets are also available for purchase through the airline’s official website.

Travelers and members of the public are advised not to go to the airport unless they have received direct communication from Etihad or have a confirmed booking on one of the newly scheduled flights.

The airline stated that the decision was made in coordination with relevant authorities following comprehensive safety and security assessments. Etihad highlighted that it continues to closely monitor the situation and will only operate flights once all safety requirements are fully met.

The company said passengers can find the latest updates and flight information on the its website.

Passengers affected by the disruptions will receive direct updates from the airline confirming their flight status and available options. Travelers are encouraged to keep their contact information updated and regularly check their email for further communication.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Qatar Airways is to operate limited relief flights for stranded passengers.