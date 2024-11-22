Escalation around Ukraine: Russia conducted combat tests of Oreshnik ballistic missile

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Prime Minister, the head of the Presidential Administration, law enforcement leaders, and akims to take urgent measures to secure key military and civilian facilities due to the escalation of the situation around Ukraine. This was shared by Berik Uali, Advisor and Press Secretary to the President, on his Facebook page.

Later, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held an operational meeting to implement the instructions of the Head of State on taking urgent measures to ensure the security of key military and civilian facilities in connection with the situation around Ukraine.