Environmental volunteering evolves to systemic movement in Kazakhstan, says Minister Balayeva

According to her, the country has built a full support infrastructure for volunteering, with its development guided by a three-year roadmap and supported by legislation.

She said that volunteering is evolving into a systemic and conscious activity, with coordinated efforts ensuring steady growth, broader participation, and greater effectiveness at all levels.

Balayeva stressed that Kazakhstan has a law on volunteer activities that establishes a legal framework and guarantees for the sector’s development. Data presented at the session showed that one in three citizens participates in volunteer initiatives, while public awareness of volunteering reaches 80-90 percent.

The institutional base has also expanded significantly: the number of volunteer organizations has tripled, groups have increased tenfold, and active volunteers have grown sixfold.

These are remarkable figures that confirm the systematic nature of this work, said Balayeva.

Special attention is being given to environmental volunteering. In recent years, more than 1,000 environmental events have been held, over 110,000 tons of waste collected, and millions of trees and shrubs planted.

Particular emphasis was placed on restoring saxaul plantations, including in the area of the dried seabed of the Aral Sea. Over the past five years, around 10,000 volunteers have helped plant about 1 million hectares of saxaul.

Kazakhstan is also developing a concept for volunteer movement development through 2030, including digitalization. Plans include introducing a digital volunteer passport to track participation and expand support measures.

We see environmental policy as an integral part of sustainable development strategy, where the economy, ecology, and technology are viewed as a unified system balancing growth and responsibility, Balayeva stressed.

The session also highlighted volunteering as an important tool for youth education and development. Future plans include expanding environmental initiatives in schools, organizations, and businesses, including the “green office” concept.

Representatives of international organizations, including the UN system, also expressed readiness to expand cooperation and share experience in volunteering, emphasizing the importance of the International Year of Volunteers as a platform for new joint initiatives.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan's forest cover is on the rise.