Energy ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan convene in Dubai to discuss Kambarata-1 HPP project

The event was held with support from the World Bank.

The meeting brought together Yerlan Akkenjenov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan; Taalaibek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic; and Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, along with senior officials from the respective ministries of finance and ministries of water resources. The meeting participants discussed the next steps in advancing the 1,860-megawatt Kambarata-1 HPP on the Naryn River in the Kyrgyz Republic, which is jointly implemented by the governments of the three countries.

At the request of the three governments, the World Bank has been supporting their efforts to advance the Kambarata-1 HPP Project by providing technical assistance for activities such as updating the project’s feasibility study, preparing environmental and social assessments, and helping to develop a sustainable financing plan and commercial framework.

The Roundtable was also attended by senior World Bank officials, including Tatiana Proskuryakova, Director for Central Asia; Carolina Sanchez-Paramo, Director of Strategy and Operations in Europe and Central Asia (ECA); Charles Joseph Cormier, Regional Director for Infrastructure in the ECA region; and Stephanie Gil, Energy Practice Manager in the ECA region.

Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank’s Director for Central Asia, said: “The World Bank welcomes the new and unprecedented level of cooperation among Central Asian countries to strengthen regional energy and water security. Together with other international development partners, we are pleased to support the efforts of the governments of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan in developing the Kambarata-1 HPP, which will bring lasting benefits to the region’s economies and its people.”

The energy ministers reaffirmed their governments' strong political support for the project, which is viewed in their countries as a catalyst for advancing regional energy security and cooperation in Central Asia.

The parties discussed the progress made on preparing the Kambarata-1 HPP since the First Ministerial Roundtable, held in Tashkent in January 2025, as well as key elements of project preparation, including the updated feasibility study and documents assessing the project’s environmental and social impacts. The discussions also covered the project’s updated cost estimates, grid reinforcement needs, financing requirements, and potential funding sources, including support from international development partners. The parties also addressed the water and energy aspects of the project, sharing perspectives on key principles for collaboration in these areas.

Yerlan Akkenjenov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, noted: “The progress made on the Kambarata-1 HPP project is the result of close and productive cooperation among our three countries. Kazakhstan remains firmly committed to this initiative and will continue active collaboration with partners to achieve our shared goals in the region’s energy development.”

“The Kambarata-1 HPP is the cornerstone of the national energy development strategy of the Kyrgyz Republic and a vital project for the future of Central Asia. We are proud to implement it in close partnership with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, guided by a shared vision of sustainable water use and regional energy security. Through joint efforts, we are confidently moving toward the start of project implementation in 2025," Taalaibek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic,emphasized.

Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, said: “Together with our regional partners, we note with satisfaction the significant progress made since the first Ministerial Roundtable in Tashkent. I am confident that through the coordinated efforts of our countries and the support of international financial institutions, we will be able to implement this project in full compliance with international technical, environmental, and social standards.”

The trilateral meeting concluded with agreements on key actions and timelines required to advance the project preparation, alongside a shared commitment to continued regional collaboration and regular ministerial dialogue to accelerate progress.