Energy cooperation soars as China and Turkmenistan launch major gas project

Ding, also Chinese vice premier and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the fourth phase of the gas field with National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In his address, Ding said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' top leaders, China-Turkmenistan natural gas cooperation has yielded fruitful results, strongly supporting the economic and social development of both countries and benefiting their people.

He noted that the smooth commencement of the project is a significant achievement in deepening comprehensive cooperation between China and Turkmenistan, and opens a new chapter in bilateral natural gas collaboration.

Ding said the project carries the earnest expectations of the top leaders of both countries and embodies the shared aspirations of the two peoples. He expressed the hope that relevant authorities and enterprises of both sides will make meticulous arrangements, carry out construction in a scientific manner, and advance the project in a solid and orderly way.

Ding put forward a three-point proposal.

First, both sides should prioritize quality and build the project into a premium one by promoting craftsmanship and advancing construction to high standards, thus striving to deliver a first-class project that can stand the test of time.

Second, both sides should pursue innovation-driven development and make the project a benchmark by promoting innovations in project management, technology and cooperation models, so as to provide experience and demonstration for major natural gas projects.

Third, both sides should adhere to win-win cooperation and make the project a symbol of friendship by strengthening technical exchanges and personnel training, ensuring that the outcomes of cooperation better benefit the two peoples and contribute to China-Turkmenistan friendship.

He noted that China is ready to work with Turkmenistan to take major projects such as the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field as a new starting point to deepen practical cooperation across various fields, promote common development and regional prosperity, and jointly build a closer China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future.

Ding and Berdimuhamedov jointly initiated drilling operations via video link and held a foundation-laying ceremony. They also visited an exhibition of oil and gas equipment.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkmenistan’s foreign trade turnover had risen in 1Q2026.