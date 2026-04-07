Endangered lynx caught on camera trap in Charyn National Park

According to the park, the lynx is an extremely cautious, elusive, and rarely seen animal in the wild. Its recorded presence indicates a healthy ecosystem and the preservation of biodiversity within the park.

The Turkistan lynx was included in the country’s Red Book and the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Hunting for lynx has been prohibited since 1976.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Katon-Karagay National Park had released new winter camera trap footage.