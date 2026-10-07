Emmy Awards to stream free worldwide

According to the Television Academy, the ceremony will be available free of charge in more than 240 countries and territories, with no subscription required. The annual event will continue to air live in September.

The agreement replaces the longstanding arrangement under which ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC took turns broadcasting the awards. That rotation concluded with this year’s telecast.

“Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy.

Abrego said the partnership would expand the awards’ international reach and support the Academy’s work throughout the year. He also acknowledged the role of the previous broadcast partners in establishing the Emmys as a cultural institution.

Beyond the ceremony, the deal includes plans for year-round activities designed to help audiences discover and engage with television and its creators. Specific initiatives have yet to be outlined.

“For nearly eight decades the Emmys have recognized the best storytelling and talent in television, and we’re honored that Prime Video will be trusted as the global home for this celebration over the next six years," said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

First held in 1949, the Emmy Awards recognize excellence in television, honoring the stories, creators and performances that shape the industry.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay led the 2026 Emmy Awards with 14 wins, setting a record for a comedy series.