Emirates to build housing complex for 12,000 cabin crew

The airline has signed an agreement with Dubai Investments Park (DIP) to construct a purpose-built Cabin Crew Village within the Dubai Investments Park area. The project is described as a “multi-billion-dirham” investment, though the exact cost has not been disclosed.

Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2026, with the first phase set to complete in 2029. According to details known now, the complex would include 20 residential structures, each with 19 floors and offering one- to three-bedroom units.

The Cabin Crew Village is planned as a mixed-use residential area with on-site infrastructure. Proposed facilities include retail outlets, food services, fitness centres, clinics and public spaces, along with landscaped areas, walking paths and swimming pools.

“Our cabin crew are central to the experience Emirates delivers to customers. This investment is part of our broader commitment to supporting their wellbeing by offering living spaces designed around their needs and lifestyles. The Cabin Crew Village will provide everything our crew need within a single, thoughtfully planned development, with convenient access to everyday essentials, leisure facilities and communal spaces that foster a strong sense of community. The Cabin Crew Village also represents a strategic investment in Emirates’ future, supporting our transition plans to Al Maktoum International and continued growth in the years ahead,” said Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Emirates’ Chief Procurement & Facilities Officer.

The site is located between Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, which is expected to become the airline’s primary hub in the future. Emirates has not provided further details on residency terms or timelines beyond the initial completion phase.

Last year, Qazinform News Agency reported that The Emirates Group launched a global talent scouting and recruitment drive as part of its growth plans.