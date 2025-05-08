Emirates Group achieves record profit of AED22.7 billion

This exceptional performance reflects Emirates Group’s status as the most profitable aviation group globally during the reporting period of 2024-2025, achieving the best financial results in its history, making it the world’s most profitable airline.

Both Emirates Airline and dnata reported record revenues in 2024-2025, as the Group continued expanding its operations worldwide to meet strong and growing customer demand for its high-quality products and services.

At the end of the financial year on 31st March 2025, Emirates Group recorded a record profit before tax of AED22.7 billion (US$6.2 billion), an 18 percent increase compared to the previous financial year, and record revenue of AED145.4 billion (US$39.6 billion), an increase of 6 percent compared to the previous financial year.

The Group reported a record cash balance of AED53.4 billion (US$14.6 billion), up 13 percent from the previous year, and achieved the highest-ever EBITDA of AED42.2 billion (US$11.5 billion), a 6 percent increase over the previous financial year, reflecting strong operating performance.

The Group announced a dividend of AED6.0 billion (US$1.6 billion) to its owners, the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

This financial year marks the first application of corporate income tax in the UAE, which was introduced in 2023 and applied to Emirates Group.

After accounting for the 9 percent tax rate, the Group's net profit after tax reached AED20.5 billion (US$5.6 billion).

Emirates Airline solidified its position as the world’s most profitable airline, recording a record profit before tax of AED21.2 billion (US$5.8 billion), a 20 percent increase compared to the previous financial year.

The airline also achieved record revenue of AED127.9 billion (US$34.9 billion), an increase of 6 percent over the previous financial year.

Its cash balance reached a record AED49.7 billion (US$13.5 billion), a 16 percent increase compared to the previous financial year.

dnata also reported record profit before tax of AED1.6 billion (US$430 million), an increase of 2 percent compared to the last financial year.

dnata’s revenue reached a record AED21.1 billion (US$5.8 billion), an increase of 10 percent from the previous year.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said, “Emirates Group is proud to continue playing its vital role in supporting Dubai's vision and enhancing its status as a global hub for trade and travel, guided by the ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with ongoing support from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance."

Sheikh Ahmed added that the emergence of successful global aviation entities from Dubai, such as Emirates Airline and dnata, was not a coincidence, but rather the result of a forward-looking vision, systematic planning, and integrated institutional support, making Dubai’s aviation sector a global force thanks to the wise leadership’s vision and the coordinated efforts of Dubai’s institutions and their partners at local and international levels.

He explained that when the Government of Dubai established Emirates Airline 40 years ago and began developing dnata’s capabilities to support the city's growth plans, the mission was clear: to be the best at what they do, delivering real value to Dubai, its shareholders, and the communities they serve.

He said, “With this in mind, we have remained committed to a business model based on operational excellence, continuous investment in technology and human capital, and providing products and services that deliver real value to customers and markets we serve. These principles, along with Dubai's supportive environment, have provided a strong foundation for Emirates Group, enabling it to maintain its competitiveness and resilience in the face of various geopolitical and economic challenges over the past decades. We do not pursue short-term gains at the expense of business sustainability but continue building with a calculated approach to ensure long-term impact, reflecting our responsibility towards our employees, partners, and the communities we operate in.”

He added that the strong performance achieved by the Group this year reflects a clear commitment to a defined path, driven by the efficiency of its teams, which formed the basis for another exceptional year of record results, the trust of its customers and partners, and its continuous investment in a sustainable and innovative business model. The Group will continue to build on these achievements to support Dubai’s and the UAE’s strategic goals.

Sheikh Ahmed stressed that the Emirates Group achieved new record results in the financial year 2024-2025 in terms of profit, revenue, and cash balances, reflecting the efficiency and resilience of its operating model in responding to market changes. Emirates Airline and dnata successfully met the growing demand for air transport services across various markets, supported by continuous investments in human capital, enhanced partnerships, and the development of products and services that meet customer expectations, consolidating their leadership in the industry.

