Helicopter sent to rescue Russian climber was forced to return - Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry

The ministry reported that the rescue team, consisting of an experienced pilot, a rescue climber and an instructor, were at the base in Karkyra for 2 days. Since the weather conditions at Pobeda Peak deteriorated significantly, this created difficulties for the flight, and the group was forced to return to the base.

Head of the Emergencies Ministry Department for the Issyk-Kul Region Mirlan Karabaev said that in the area of ​​the peaks that attract climbers, the cold weather sets in early and the climbers' camp for climbing the summit has moved to the main base on Karkyra.

Russian citizen Natalya Nagovitsyna was injured on August 12 of this year, while descending from Pobeda Peak at an altitude of 7,200 meters. Several rescue attempts were made by the Ak-Sai Travel travel company. The Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations is monitoring the situation and is in close cooperation with the travel company.