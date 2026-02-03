Elon Musk unites space and AI in world’s largest merger

The transaction has become the largest merger and acquisition deal in global history and is aimed at uniting space and AI development within a single technological ecosystem.

Under the agreement, SpaceX is valued at approximately $1 trillion, while xAI is valued at around $250 billion. xAI investors will receive SpaceX shares as part of the transaction, with some participants given the option of cash compensation.

The merger includes the integration of xAI’s artificial intelligence technologies, including the Grok chatbot, into SpaceX’s infrastructure, which is expected to enhance computing capacity and support the development of data centers and satellite services, including Starlink.

The acquisition of xAI also continues Elon Musk’s broader strategy of consolidating his assets. Several of his other projects have previously been integrated into a unified structure, forming a closed ecosystem that brings together space, artificial intelligence, transportation, and digital platforms.

