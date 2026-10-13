Eight injured in stabbing attack at shopping complex in South Korea

The Namdong Police Station confirmed that a man believed to be in his 60s had been arrested in connection with the incident and was being questioned.

The attack occurred at around 1:40 p.m. local time at the commercial complex in Guwol-dong, Namdong District. One of the eight victims was reportedly in cardiac arrest, while the other seven were taken to hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary police findings, the suspect moved between floors by escalator, starting from the second basement level, where the Homeplus store is located, and continuing to the second floor above ground, where he allegedly attacked shoppers.

The man was eventually subdued by people at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect had knives tied to both hands during the attack.

Emergency services established a temporary medical station on the first floor to respond to the incident and prepare for the possibility of multiple casualties.

Police are questioning the suspect and witnesses, including shoppers at the complex, to establish the circumstances of the attack and determine the motive.

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