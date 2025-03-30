EN
    Eid Mubarak 2025: Hear greetings in different languages

    11:17, 30 March 2025

    Eid begins on Sunday, March 30 in Saudi Arabia. Here’s how to wish a blessed Eid in different languages, Al Jazeera reports. 

    Eid
    Photo credit: Al Jazeera

    With the sighting of the new moon in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries, the first day of Eid will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30.

    Other countries follow their own moon sightings, and those that began fasting on March 2 will announce tomorrow night whether Eid will fall on Monday, March 31.

    Eid al-Fitr, the “festival of breaking the fast”, is celebrated at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan by Muslims worldwide.

    There are about 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide, approximately 25 percent of the world’s population.

    Indonesia has the world’s highest Muslim population, with some 240 million Muslims living in the country. Pakistan is second with about 225 million Muslims, followed by India (211 million), Bangladesh (155 million), and Nigeria (111 million).

    Eid
    Photo credit: Al Jazeera
    Eid
    Photo credit: Al Jazeera
    Eid
    Photo credit: Al Jazeera

    Traditionally, Eid is celebrated for three days as an official holiday in Muslim-majority countries. However, the number of holiday days varies by country.

    Muslims begin Eid celebrations by attending a prayer service shortly after dawn, followed by a short sermon.

    Eid
    Photo credit: Al Jazeera
    Eid
    Photo credit: Al Jazeera

    The day is spent visiting relatives and neighbours, accepting sweets and extending Eid greetings as they move around from house to house.

    Eid
    Photo credit: Al Jazeera

    The most popular greeting is “Eid mubarak” (Blessed Eid) or “Eid sa’id” (Happy Eid). Eid greetings also vary depending on the country and language.

     

