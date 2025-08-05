EN
    Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of July 2025

    21:51, 5 August 2025

    Net International Reserves reached US$49.036 billion at the end of July 2025, compared to US$48.700 billion at the end of June, marking an increase of US$336 million, according to the Central Bank of Egypt, WAM reports. 

    Photo credit: WAM

    This level represents the highest foreign reserve balance in several years, reflecting a steady upward trend. Over the past three months, reserves have grown by approximately US$1.2 billion, up from US$47.82 billion recorded in May 2025.

    As reported previously, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) announced issuance of a regulatory framework for using artificial intelligence (AI) in the Jordanian banking sector. 

