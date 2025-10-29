Egypt's cruise ship catches fire on the Nile, 220 people evacuated

The fire broke out in the ship's bar area due to an electrical short circuit, before spreading to other parts of the vessel.

Firefighters reportedly responded immediately to the scene and quickly put out the fire. All passengers, most of whom were foreign tourists, were quickly and safely evacuated to another nearby ship. No casualties were reported, but the damage was primarily to the ship's interior.

نجاة 220 سائحًا من حريق مركب سياحي جنوب الأقصر pic.twitter.com/Qe0Dg0SGxh — Huna Masr هنا مصر (@hnamasr) October 28, 2025

The Farnesina and the Italian Embassy in Egypt are monitoring the situation in Luxor, where the cruise ship "Empress" caught fire. It was carrying approximately 60 Italians, who are said to be in good condition. The Farnesina wrote this in X. The Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, is informed and will monitor the situation. "For any emergencies or reports, please contact the Italian Embassy in Cairo," the Farnesina emphasizes.

Furthermore, diplomatic sources report that the Italian Embassy in Cairo immediately contacted the Egyptian authorities and its honorary consul in Luxor to verify the conditions of the Italians on board. The Italians are currently being transferred to other ships or to the docks. Early tomorrow morning, the Italian Consul in Cairo will travel to the scene to continue providing maximum assistance and personally verify the conditions of the Italians, in constant communication with the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

