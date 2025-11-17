Egyptian Culture Days: Artistic and heritage shows attract large crowds in S. Arabia

The park has witnessed notable attendance and high public engagement, with visitors enjoying a lively atmosphere that included a variety of performances, opening with an interactive segment on the main stage.

Photo credit: SPA

The strong public turnout has extended beyond the artistic performances to the Egyptian bazaar, where lively activity was seen across its diverse sections. Visitors have explored traditional products, antiques, and handicrafts that showcase the skill and creativity of Egyptian artisans, offering a rich experience reflecting the authenticity and quality of Egyptian heritage.

The Egyptian food area has continued to attract visitors with a wide range of traditional dishes, providing an authentic culinary experience that complements their journey of exploring Egyptian culture through art, taste, and heritage.

The Global Harmony 2 initiative, part of the Quality of Life Program, aims to promote cultural rapprochement among peoples and provide a civilized space where each culture can showcase its heritage and arts, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance quality of life.

