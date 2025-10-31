Egypt unveils major gas discovery at Zohr field

According to the minister, the discovery extends the success of the Zohr field and highlights its promising potential for future development, following the strong performance of the Zohr-6 well as part of Egypt’s ongoing production expansion plan.

In parallel, the minister confirmed that drilling operations have commenced at a new exploratory well, Denise W-1X, in the Denise development area off the coast of Port Said, using the Egyptian drilling rig Al Qaher-2. The well is being drilled in 98 metres of water, targeting a total depth exceeding 4,200 metres.

Badawi added that the ministry remains committed to facilitating investment, strengthening partnerships, and advancing its policy of achieving self-sufficiency in natural gas while sustaining long-term growth in energy production.

As reported previously, the Egyptian government approved five petroleum concession agreements involving state energy authorities and several international oil and gas companies, with minimum investments exceeding 221 million U.S. dollars.