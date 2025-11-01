Egypt opens $1 billion grand museum after 20 years of construction

Described as the world’s largest archaeological complex dedicated to a single civilization, the $1 billion museum covers 470,000 square meters and stands just 1.5 kilometers from the Giza pyramids. Initially proposed in 1992, construction began in 2005, with partial openings held in 2024.

The museum features over 50,000 artifacts, including a 3,200-year-old, 83-ton statue of Ramses II and the 4,500-year-old solar boat of Pharaoh Khufu. Twelve main galleries trace Egyptian history from prehistoric times to the Roman era.

For the first time, the complete collection of Tutankhamun’s treasures - including his golden throne, six chariots, and iconic death mask - is displayed together.

Director-General Ahmed Ghoneim said the museum combines “the eternal legacy of ancient Egypt with the creative potential of the 21st century,” using mixed-reality installations to engage younger audiences.

The grand opening, delayed several times due to regional conflicts, is expected to attract world leaders and international visitors.

