Egypt expands fresh strawberry exports to Uzbekistan

According to Sada El-Balad, the move aims to support Egyptian farmers, expand market access, and enhance the competitiveness of national agricultural exports abroad.



The announcement was made by Alaa Farouk, Egypt’s Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, highlighting coordinated efforts by the national plant quarantine authority and agricultural services to negotiate market access and ensure compliance with Uzbekistan phytosanitary standards. Technical guidelines for exports have now been issued and circulated among Egyptian producers.



“The opening of the Uzbekistan market confirms the international recognition of Egyptian produce quality,” the Minister said, noting that the national quarantine system operates with advanced digital standards, reducing processing times and ensuring fresh products reach foreign consumers at the highest quality.



The initiative follows recent market openings in the Philippines, Mexico, and Venezuela, reinforcing Egypt’s strategy to diversify its agricultural export destinations.



Egypt’s fresh strawberry exports have experienced unprecedented growth, reaching approximately 62,133 tonnes by the end of 2025, a record high for the sector. Officials emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to unlock new markets for Egyptian agricultural products, further strengthening the country’s global leadership in the sector.



