EDB predicts Kyrgyzstan's economy to grow by more than 10%

Experts note that against the background of general positive trends, the republic is seeing an increase in money transfers. In January-May 2025, their volume amounted to 1,222.8 million dollars, which is 25.8% more than for the same period in 2024.

"The growth in inflow is formed mainly due to an increase in receipts from Russia by 17.2% y/y, which is partly due to the growth of average wages. Incoming funds support domestic consumption: the volume of retail trade in January-May 2025 increased by 25.3%, as a result, the overall growth of the economy," such data are given in the EDB review.

Earlier it was reported that Turkmenistan's economy hikes due to growing investment and fiscal stability.