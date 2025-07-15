EDB predicts Kyrgyzstan's economy to grow by more than 10%
Analysts at the Eurasian Development Bank predict GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan by 10.3%. Such data are provided in the weekly macro review, Kabar reports.
Experts note that against the background of general positive trends, the republic is seeing an increase in money transfers. In January-May 2025, their volume amounted to 1,222.8 million dollars, which is 25.8% more than for the same period in 2024.
"The growth in inflow is formed mainly due to an increase in receipts from Russia by 17.2% y/y, which is partly due to the growth of average wages. Incoming funds support domestic consumption: the volume of retail trade in January-May 2025 increased by 25.3%, as a result, the overall growth of the economy," such data are given in the EDB review.
