EDB invested USD 5.2 bln in Kazakhstan’s economy over 5 years

During the talks, the latter reported on the development of projects in Kazakhstan.

He said the EDB’s portfolio includes 326 projects worth 19.6 billion US dollars. In 2022–2026, the EDB invested nearly 9 billion US dollars across member states, with 5.2 billion US dollars directed to Kazakhstan, which is equal to the Bank’s investments in the country over the previous 15 years.

Over the past four years, annual investments in Kazakhstan have exceeded 1 billion US dollars to reach 1.5 billion US dollars in 2025.

Kazakhstan’s share of the EDB’s current portfolio stands at 64.9%. The Bank channeled 2.1 billion US dollars in industry, 1 billion US dollars in energy, 1 billion US dollars in transport infrastructure, 1 billion US dollars in financial sector.

Among the key projects supported are the construction of the Silleno gas processing plant, the KPI gas-chemical complex in Atyrau region, the modernization of mining and metallurgical enterprises, the reconstruction of thermal power plants in Karaganda, Almaty, Aktobe, and others.

The Bank actively supports both conventional and renewable energy development. In particular, EDB contributed to the generation of 1 in every 8 kW of electricity in Kazakhstan. These projects were developed in Karaganda, Turkistan, Akmola and other regions.

The Bank also supported the projects on supplies of locomotives, freight wagons for Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, and road reconstruction.

It is planned to continue the modernization of Ust-Kamenogorsk thermal power plant, and build two solar power plants in Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions.

Last year, the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) investment portfolio in Kazakhstan consisted of 116 projects, including 43 active ones worth 2.9 billion US dollars.