Germany opened the match in the 2nd minute with Leroy Sane’s first goal for Germany. It was Germany’s earliest World Cup goal since 1934. Ecuador pulled one back in the 9th minute when midfielder Nilson Angulo scored, equalizing in the first half.

The second half started with a Germany penalty award that referee Tori Penso overturned after a VAR review due to an earlier foul by Leroy Sane on Pedro Vite.

Ecuador secured their place in the knockout stage in the 77th minute when Kevin Rodriguez flicked the ball to Gonzalo Plata, who guided it into the top corner.

Germany, despite their defeat, remains at the top of the section due to a superior goal difference over Côte d’Ivoire, which also finished with six points.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on the fourteenth day of the FIFA World Cup, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil and Morocco had secured places in the round of 32, while South Africa reached the knockout stage for the first time in its history.