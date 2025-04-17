ECB lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

Following the adjustment, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations will drop to 2.4 percent, while the marginal lending facility rate will be reduced to 2.65 percent.

The ECB said the disinflation process remains on track, but warned of increased uncertainty fueled by escalating trade tensions, which are clouding the economic outlook.

"Especially in current conditions of exceptional uncertainty, it will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance," the ECB said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that Eurozone's industrial output had risen by 1.1% in February.