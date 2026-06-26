EC President von der Leyen to visit Azerbaijan, Armenia — spokesperson

According to her, von der Leyen will first visit Azerbaijan on Wednesday, July 1, and on Thursday, the EC President will travel to Armenia.

"The President is travelling to the region to lend Europe's support towards a durable settlement between both countries," Pinho said.

She added that peace, connectivity and economic integration will be at the center of the visit, with particular emphasis on advancing regional connectivity between Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

This will be Ursula von der Leyen’s first visit to Baku since July 2022, when she traveled to Azerbaijan to secure additional natural gas supplies for Europe. During that trip, she signed an energy partnership agreement aimed at doubling Azerbaijani gas exports to the EU by 2027.

Earlier, it was reported Azerbaijan and the EU discuss relations, regional agenda and peace process developments.