EBRD president to visit Türkiye

This visit reaffirms the Bank’s longstanding commitment to supporting Türkiye’s economic resilience and private sector development and reflects the country’s position as the EBRD’s largest economy of operation.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Renaud-Basso said: “I am looking forward to engaging with our partners across government, business and civil society to deepen our cooperation and support the country’s economic resilience and long‑term growth.”

President Renaud Basso will begin her programme in Ankara, where she will meet senior members of the Turkish government to discuss shared priorities. The visit will then continue in Istanbul, where the President will engage with key private sector partners and leading business groups.

During the visit, Renaud-Basso will discuss strengthening the investment climate and sustaining positive momentum on macroeconomic stability, advancing market-enabling reforms and private sector investment, and scaling up strategic connectivity projects.

She will also highlight support for Türkiye’s leadership in hosting COP31, including through the EBRD-backed TIDIP platform for industrial decarbonisation, which promotes climate mitigation and enhanced competitiveness.

In 2025, the EBRD invested a record €2.7 billion in Türkiye, the highest annual volume the Bank has ever delivered in the country, reaffirming Türkiye’s position as the EBRD’s largest economy of operation. The Bank financed 54 projects in the country last year, with 91 per cent of total investment directed to the private sector. This milestone followed an already exceptional year in 2024, when the EBRD invested €2.6 billion in Türkiye.

The Bank’s operations in 2025 continued to prioritise reconstruction and resilience in regions affected by the February 2023 earthquakes, with the EBRD’s total investment in recovery efforts and critical infrastructure in those regions over the last three years now standing at over €1.6 billion.

The EBRD is one of Türkiye’s key investors, having committed more than €23 billion since it started operating in the country in 2009, largely in the private sector.