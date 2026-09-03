EBRD lends €25M to Kazakhstan’s TBF Holding Group

This facility will provide seasonal working capital to support the group’s procurement, processing, storage, transport and exports of agricultural commodities.

The financing will help the group to increase its trading volumes for organic agricultural crops in Kazakhstan, contributing to improved soil health, lower fertiliser use and more sustainable farming practices.

This project will be supported by a €500,000 investment grant under the EBRD’s Agrifood Nexus programme, funded by Germany through its International Climate Initiative.

The grant will encourage organic exports and stimulate demand for organic agricultural production while reducing fertiliser and water use.

In addition, EBRD-supported technical cooperation will help to make agricultural supply chains more sustainable and inclusive. This will include training programmes for company staff and supplier farmers, targeted outreach to women farmers, and the introduction of more inclusive procurement practices.

The EBRD has invested more than €11.7 billion in Kazakhstan through 358 projects, with most of the funds supporting private-sector development.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had moved to strengthen Just Energy Transition Partnership with EBRD.