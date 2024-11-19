EBRD finances new water projects in Kyrgyz Republic

The financial package consists of a Bank loan of up to €7.6 million and a similar-sized grant.

These funds will be used to modernise water supply networks, upgrade pumping stations and install water meters in the municipalities of Kemin and Shopokov, along with restoring wastewater treatment and sewerage facilities in the municipality of Talas.

The projects will also benefit from the Bank’s technical cooperation grant funds of up to €1.8 million, which will support their implementation and corporate development of municipal utilities in the three cities.

In the Kyrgyz Republic, freshwater intakes largely rely on glacial melts affected by global warming. The efficiency of water use will help reduce the strain on water resources, a critical concern in the country.

The Bank is helping the Kyrgyz authorities to develop and implement green policies, and adopt climate mitigation technology to address these issues.

EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia Hüseyin Özhan said: “I am very proud that our Bank is a leading lender to the country’s water sector. We have supported 31 water projects for the amount of more than €190 million in 26 cities across the Kyrgyz Republic to date. They are helping households and businesses to have regular access to high-quality water and wastewater services.”

The EBRD has been active in the Kyrgyz Republic since 1992, investing around €998 million through 250 projects mostly in sustainable infrastructure and private sectors.