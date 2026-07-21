Ebola outbreak in DR Congo surpasses 2,400 cases as transmission continues

A health update said that as of July 19, a total of 734 patients remained in quarantine or receiving treatment, while 469 people had recovered from the disease.

Authorities reported that the outbreak has expanded to a newly affected health zone, Adja in Ituri province, bringing the total number of affected health zones to 47 across five provinces. Of those, 46 zones remain under active transmission.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, was officially declared on May 15 and has continued to spread amid challenges including population movements, insecurity, artisanal mining activities and cross-border exchanges with Uganda and South Sudan.

Health workers have also been among those affected, with 121 frontline healthcare workers infected in Ituri province, including 36 deaths, according to the latest figures.

Meanwhile, the DRC and Uganda have carried out a joint technical assessment of a mobile laboratory in Kasenyi, near the border, as part of efforts to strengthen cross-border disease surveillance and response measures.

Earlier, the WHO warned that DR Congo Ebola outbreak was outpacing response.