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    Ebola claims 101 lives in DR Congo as confirmed cases rise to 550

    09:16, 9 June 2026

    The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced on Monday that the number of confirmed deaths resulting from Ebola virus infections has risen to 101, WAM reports. 

    Ebola claims 101 lives in DR Congo as confirmed cases rise to 550
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Congolese health authorities reported 35 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, including 10 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 550 and the overall death toll to 101.

    Uganda also confirmed three new Ebola cases, bringing the total number of infections to 19 since the outbreak was declared on May 15.

    Ebola DR Congo Virus Healthcare Society Africa
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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