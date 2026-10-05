Ebola cases surge to 8,376 in DR Congo

Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), has warned of the risk posed to neighbouring countries as transmission continues in the DRC.

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, during a visit to the DRC, reaffirmed France’s support for efforts to combat the outbreak and stressed the need to maintain vigilance to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that sustained transmission in the DRC continues to pose a risk of cross-border spread, with neighbouring countries facing heightened risks due in part to population movement across borders.

Earlier, health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) said that the Ebola outbreak had eased in some areas, with no new cases reported in more health zones for weeks.