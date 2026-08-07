Ebola cases in DRC surpass 4,000 as outbreak worsens

Health officials said 694 patients remain in isolation or are receiving hospital treatment, while 793 people have recovered from the disease.

The latest figures come as international medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned that the Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC has reached a critical stage.

MSF said on Wednesday that the situation is "more critical than ever," with the virus spreading at an "alarming and unprecedented pace" and showing "no sign of slowing down."

Earlier, it was reported that Moderna launched a Phase 1 clinical trial of its experimental mRNA-1469 vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BDBV), one of the viruses that causes Ebola disease.