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    Ebola cases in DR Congo reach 8,728, deaths exceed 4,200

    09:48, 9 October 2026

    The National Institute of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced on Thursday that the number of cases in the Ebola outbreak had risen to 8,728, including 4,205 deaths, WAM reported.

    Ebola cases in DR Congo reach 8,728, deaths exceed 4,200
    Photo credit: WAM

    In its daily report, the institute said 63 new cases and 27 deaths had been recorded over the past 24 hours, while 10 people had recovered.

    Earlier, Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), warned of the risk of the virus spreading to neighbouring countries as it continues to spread across the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

    On October 6, Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease, one day after a man died in a Nairobi hospital.

    Ebola DR Congo Africa Healthcare
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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