Ebola cases exceed 12,000 in DR Congo
14:25, 26 November 2026
The number of confirmed Ebola infections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has exceeded 12,000, according to government figures released on November 26, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing WAM.
Having faced multiple Ebola outbreaks, the country is intensifying epidemiological surveillance and strengthening measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Ebola is a severe viral disease that remains a major public health concern due to its potential for rapid clinical deterioration and high mortality rates during some outbreaks.
Earlier, it was reported Kenya discharged its last Ebola patient, and was awaiting an outbreak-free declaration.