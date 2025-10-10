East Kazakhstan, France join hands for stronger cooperation

The visit of the French delegation highlighted bilateral cooperation in key areas such as industry, medicine, tourism, energy, and education.

Attending the meeting were representatives of French businesses, including major companies such as Airbus Helicopters Kazakhstan and Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases. The discussions centered on concrete projects in water supply, urban heating, water treatment, as well as modernization of the healthcare system - from hospital construction to the implementation of telemedicine services.

Photo credit: East Kazakhstan region's authority

Special attention was given to issues related to tourism development. The French side expressed interest in creating ski resorts, cable cars, and hotel infrastructure. The production of urban transport, including buses, was also discussed. The French ambassador noted the readiness of the Development Agency to consider co-financing mechanisms for these projects.

The conversation also addressed the issue of the region’s gasification, with governor Saktaganov suggesting to hold separate talks on this issue, emphasizing the importance of developing gas infrastructure.

Additionally, both sides discussed aviation cooperation. Airbus Helicopters Kazakhstan’s representative reported on the possible launch of helicopter assembly in the region and personnel training. The governor proposed establishing helicopter bases in Katon-Karagay district and Zaysan to support tourism and regional development.

The delegation also visited industrial enterprises, including the Ulba-FA plant, which has experience cooperating with French companies, and held meetings with representatives of local universities.

Both sides highlighted particular promise in nuclear cooperation. France, a global leader in nuclear power generation and a country with advanced technologies in nuclear energy, expressed its readiness to collaborate with Kazakhstan in personnel training and scientific research. Plans include the establishment of joint educational programs, academic mobility for students, internships for faculty members, and cooperation with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).

For Kazakhstan, which holds significant uranium reserves, cooperation with France in the nuclear sector is of strategic importance. This will offer great opportunities both in science and in training of highly-qualified specialists, said Saktaganov.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continuing detailed project development at the level of ministries and businesses concerned, with energy, medicine, agriculture, transport, and tourism in focus.