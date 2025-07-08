EN
    Earthquake jolts Zhambyl region in Kazakhstan

    15:15, 8 July 2025

    An earthquake struck Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday afternoon, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC) registered an earthquake at 2:30 pm Astana time on July 8, 2025, in Zhambyl region.

    It was said that the earthquake originated 334 km southwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan.

    There have been no reports of injuries and damage.

    As reported earlier, dozens more evacuate from southwestern Japan islands amid quakes. 

