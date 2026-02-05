EN
    Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan

    14:56, 5 February 2026

    Underground tremors were registered on February 5 at 01:42 p.m. Astana time in Zhetysu region, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Telegram / Earthquake Alert Almaty

    The epicenter was located approximately 284 kilometers northeast of Almaty.

    Estimated intensity in various parts of Zhetysu region ranged from 2 to 3 points.

    Authorities reported no information about casualties or damage.

    Residents of Almaty did not feel the tremors, and no public alerts were issued.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an earthquake occurred on January 28 at 04:32 a.m. Astana time in Tajikistan. The MPV magnitude 4.2 occurred at a depth of 184 km. Its energy class was K 11.6.

    Nariman Mergalym
